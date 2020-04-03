The new generation of the Fiat Strada pickup is a major launch this year in the South American market. It was supposed to go on sale in April in some regions in the area. However, the automaker has to delay the debut because of the quarantine from the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, a new filing with Brazil's National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI) discovered by Motor1.com Brazil has revealed the truck's exterior design.

The registration document shows the truck in a few different forms. There's a basic version with a black front bumper and steel wheels. Another has a body-color bumper and aluminum wheels. In addition, there's what appears to be a top grade with LED headlights, extra trim along the lower section of the doors, and full roof rack. The images don't provide a look inside or show the single-cab variant, which is also on the way.

Gallery: Fiat Strada 2021 Design Registration Images

12 Photos

The Strada will be available with a 1.4-liter engine making 87 horsepower (65 kilowatts) and 1.3-liter mill with 108 hp (80 kW) that will hook up to a five-speed manual. There will also be a CVT that will hook up to the 1.3 or a 1.0-liter turbocharged powerplant.

It's not clear then the Strada's debut might happen now because of coronavirus causing the delay. Not only does FCA need to reopen its plants, but suppliers also have to get running again. It could be the second half of the year before this model is actually available in showrooms.

In Mexico, Ram variants of the Strada under the 700 model name. Once the issues surrounding COVID-19 are over, then it's possible that this new model could arrive in Mexico, too.

Don't look for the Strada or 700 in the United States. Instead, Ram dealers want the company to bring back a midsized truck like the Dakota.