It was just last month when Audi revealed the fourth-generation A3 Sportback for the 2021 model year. We have spy photos of the higher performance models – the S3 and RS3 – and the sedan variant that’ll follow. But that’s still months away, and until then, customers will have to settle for the current-generation RS3. Thankfully, Audi is sending the current RS3 off with a bit of fanfare, introducing the limited-run 2020 Audi RS3 Nardo Edition.

The most visually significant addition to the limited-edition model – Audi will offer just 200 examples to the U.S. – is the Nardo Gray exterior paint. Up front is Audi’s RS Singleframe grille. At the rear are the RS-designed oval exhaust outlets. Black trim offsets the cool gray color, which includes a black rear lip spoiler, gloss-black exterior mirror housings, and black Audi rings and badges. Staggered bi-color 19-inch wheels finish off the sleek package.

Powering the RS3 Nardo Edition is RS3’s turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine that produces 394 horsepower (294 kilowatts) and 354 pound-feet (480 kilowatts) of torque. The seven-speed S-Tronic dual-clutch automatic gearbox routes power to all four wheels through Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

While the RS3’s performance remains unchanged, Nardo Edition RS3s do get to enjoy a higher top speed than their non-Nardo counterparts – up to 174 miles per hour (772 kilometers per hour). That’s 19 mph (30 kph) faster than a standard RS3. Audi’s Sport exhaust system with black tips is standard equipment.

Inside, there are RS-embroidered floor mats, Alcantara knee pads with red stitching, red air vents and accent rings, Audi Sport Carbon inlays, and seatbelts with red edges. Audi’s 12.3-inch virtual cockpit is also standard, as is Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Save Thousands On A New Audi A3 MSRP $ 33,495 MSRP $ 33,495 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

Audi says the RS3 Nardo Edition is now arriving at dealerships. The starting price for the 2020 Audi RS3 Nardo Edition is $59,900. Add the $995 destination charge, and that creep up to $60,895.