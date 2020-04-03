Only 200 will come to America.
It was just last month when Audi revealed the fourth-generation A3 Sportback for the 2021 model year. We have spy photos of the higher performance models – the S3 and RS3 – and the sedan variant that’ll follow. But that’s still months away, and until then, customers will have to settle for the current-generation RS3. Thankfully, Audi is sending the current RS3 off with a bit of fanfare, introducing the limited-run 2020 Audi RS3 Nardo Edition.
The most visually significant addition to the limited-edition model – Audi will offer just 200 examples to the U.S. – is the Nardo Gray exterior paint. Up front is Audi’s RS Singleframe grille. At the rear are the RS-designed oval exhaust outlets. Black trim offsets the cool gray color, which includes a black rear lip spoiler, gloss-black exterior mirror housings, and black Audi rings and badges. Staggered bi-color 19-inch wheels finish off the sleek package.
Powering the RS3 Nardo Edition is RS3’s turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine that produces 394 horsepower (294 kilowatts) and 354 pound-feet (480 kilowatts) of torque. The seven-speed S-Tronic dual-clutch automatic gearbox routes power to all four wheels through Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system.
While the RS3’s performance remains unchanged, Nardo Edition RS3s do get to enjoy a higher top speed than their non-Nardo counterparts – up to 174 miles per hour (772 kilometers per hour). That’s 19 mph (30 kph) faster than a standard RS3. Audi’s Sport exhaust system with black tips is standard equipment.
Inside, there are RS-embroidered floor mats, Alcantara knee pads with red stitching, red air vents and accent rings, Audi Sport Carbon inlays, and seatbelts with red edges. Audi’s 12.3-inch virtual cockpit is also standard, as is Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Audi says the RS3 Nardo Edition is now arriving at dealerships. The starting price for the 2020 Audi RS3 Nardo Edition is $59,900. Add the $995 destination charge, and that creep up to $60,895.
Audi RS 3 Nardo edition: turning grey skies blue
HERNDON, Va., April 3, 2020 – Audi of America has announced that the popular RS 3 will now be available in a special Nardo edition, now arriving at dealerships.
As the first compact Audi sedan to wear the RS badge, the RS 3 delivers unrivaled performance and a high level of everyday functionality. Building on the success of this model, RS 3 Nardo edition delivers maximum performance for true automotive enthusiasts with a passion for driving.
The special edition RS 3 can reach an electronically-limited top speed of 174 mph, 19 mph higher than the standard RS 3. The standard RS fixed sport suspension allows for increased agility and enhanced cornering capabilities on and off the track.
Classic RS 3 performance
The latest five-cylinder engine carries on the tradition of Audi Sport® performance. The RS 3 is equipped with a 2.5-liter TFSI® turbocharged engine that’s known for its unique firing order and inimitable sound, producing 394 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque. An even more distinct engine note will be struck through the Sport exhaust system with black tips, included as standard on the RS 3 Nardo edition.
Sleek exterior and interior design
A signature RS Singleframe® grille with “quattro” script highlights the RS 3 Nardo edition’s sporty stance, while the RS-design oval exhaust outlets and rear lip spoiler embody its motorsport-tuned performance.
The RS 3 Nardo edition features Nardo Gray exterior paint with Black Optic exterior trim, staggered 19-inch 5-arm-blade design wheels in bi-color black finish, red brake calipers, a black rear lip spoiler, exterior mirror housings in gloss black, and black Audi rings and badges.
The design selection interior embodies high performance with RS embroidered floor mats, Alcantara® knee pads with Crescendo Red stitching, Crescendo Red air vents and accent rings and seatbelts with red edges. Audi Sport® Carbon inlays can also be found throughout the interior.
Infotainment and driver assistance
Also standard for this special edition vehicle are Audi virtual cockpit, MMI® Navigation plus, and MMI® touch with handwriting-recognition technology, all designed to offer a seamless integration of more usable technology.
The Audi virtual cockpit offers a 12.3-inch display that delivers vibrant color at 60 frames per second with NVIDIA® quad core processing power. Specific to the RS 3 is a screen that displays information on tire pressure (when equipped with the Dynamic plus package), horsepower/torque and a G-meter. When in manual shift mode and when approaching the engine redline, the tachometer acts as a shift light and changes colors, prompting the driver to upshift via the steering wheel paddle or gear selector lever.
Standard Audi smartphone interface enables Apple CarPlay® and Google™ Android Auto integration, allowing you access to your compatible smartphone’s features, such as navigation, phone, music and select third-party apps.
Standard Audi side assist provides blind spot monitoring via LED indicators on the exterior mirror housings at speeds above 9 mph to help increase confidence behind the wheel.
The Audi RS 3 Nardo edition is now arriving at dealerships with an MSRP of $59,900 plus destination.
Manufacturer suggested retail pricing:
|
Model
|
Starting MSRP
|
2020 Audi RS 3 Nardo edition
|
$59,900
*Starting MSRP of $59,000 for a 2020 Audi RS 3 Nardo edition. Price excludes destination charge ($995), taxes, title, other options and dealer charges. Dealer sets actual price.
