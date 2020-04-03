The new Jeep Cherokee Latitude Lux trim level arrives to bridge the gap between the existing Latitude Plus and more expensive Limited. Mopar Insiders first noticed the new entry on the vehicle's model page.

The Latitude Lux is only available with the 3.2-liter Pentastar V6 and nine-speed automatic. It comes standard with front-wheel drive, but four-wheel drive is a $1,500 option.

Most of the Lux's tweaks are on the inside. It gets heated, leather front seats with power adjustment and a heated steering wheel. In comparison to the Latitude Plus, this grade gains safety amenities like full-speed forward collision warning plus, lane departure warning plus, and remote engine state. There are also rain-sensitive windshield wipers and wiper de-icer.

The Cherokee Latitude Lux starts at $31,395 after the mandatory $1,495 destination fee. In comparison, the Limited carries a base price of $33,095, and the Latitude Plus is $29,090.

According to Jeep's recently released Q1 deliveries, Cherokee volume was down 32 percent quarter-over-quarter to 33,675 units. Of course, the COVID-19 outbreak is largely responsible for this drop. Mopar Insiders reports that the current Latitude and Latitude Plus models account for 44 percent of Cherokee sales, so the automaker likely hopes the new Lux grade convinces customers to spend a little more to get the extra amenities.

For now, getting a Latitude Lux might be tough because Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has its North American plants closed until at least April 14. After that, the automaker intends to evaluate state and local quarantine orders and may re-open factories after that date.