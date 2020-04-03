Following an initial announcement that it’s freezing production at most of its European plants, Ford has just confirmed that the temporary suspension is now expected to run at least until May 4. The decision affects all of the company’s factories on the continent, including those in Saarlouis and Cologne (Germany), Valencia (Spain), Craiova (Romania), and Bridgend and Dagenham (United Kingdom).

The Blue Oval says that its production restart plans depend heavily on how the situation with the coronavirus will develop in April, which directly affects the national restrictions in operation. Ford also explains its strategy will “encompass appropriate measures on social distancing and other health and safety protocols to protect its workforce.”

“It’s important we give our employees as much clarity as possible on how long the present situation is likely to continue,” Stuart Rowley, president of Ford of Europe, comments. “We are hopeful the situation will improve in the coming month; our plans to restart operations, however, will continue to be informed by prevailing conditions and guidance of national governments.”

Meanwhile, Ford remains engaged in different actions across Europe to help countries fight the pandemic. These include the manufacturing of medical equipment, providing camp beds to health personnel, and donating vehicles to critical medical services, food deliveries, and emergency transport.

The situation is similar in North America where Ford had plans to restart production of the F-150 on April 14 but eventually decided to put them on indefinite hold due to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States. The automaker remains committed to producing ventilators at its Rawsonville, Michigan facility starting the week of April 20.