With 127,373 sales in 2019, the Santa Fe is one of Hyundai’s most important models on sale in the United States. The current generation of the SUV was launched approximately two years ago but it seems that the South Korean automaker wants to act quickly with its refresh. Attached below are new spy photos showing a test prototype of the Santa Fe facelift caught during tests on public roads in Sweden.

Given the importance of the family hauler to the manufacturer, we expect this to be a major refresh. The large amount of camouflage also suggests this is not going to be just a minor nip and tuck.

Our spy photographers told us the heavy disguise at the front is hiding a new radiator grille and a reshaped bumper. Even more importantly, the headlights could be redesigned to feature new T-shaped LED daytime running lights. None of these new components are visible at the moment though.

It’s going to be a similar story at the back where there will most likely be taillights with new internal graphics. Also, the lower section of the bumper might get some small modifications. This test car rides on different wheels compared to the previous one we spied which suggests new wheel design options could be available.

According to preliminary information, far more important changes should happen underneath the skin where the refreshed Santa Fe could get new engines. The South Korean manufacturer has already confirmed it will launch a plug-in hybrid version of the SUV and it’ll be interesting to see whether the electrified powertrain will be released before the facelift or to coincide with the refreshed model’s launch.

We expect to see the revamped Santa Fe towards the end of this year or, more likely, at some point in 2021 as a 2022 model.

