A few weeks ago, a leaked dealer order guide shined more light on the trim levels and engines of the highly anticipated Ford Bronco Sport. The information is now confirmed by an NHTSA filing by the Blue Oval, brought to our attention by the BroncoSportForum, which shows a simplified powertrain range and five trim levels.

Starting with the engines, as reported before, the new crossover will be offered with either a three-cylinder 1.5-liter turbocharged engine or a four-cylinder 2.0-liter turbo. The outputs of the units are still listed as “tbd” (to be defined) but since the Bronco Sport will share its underpinnings with the new Escape, it’s probably safe to assume the outputs will be 180 horsepower (134 kilowatts) and 177 pound-feet (240 Newton-meters) and 250 hp (186 kW) and 275 lb-ft (373 Nm) of torque, respectively.

Gallery: 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Spy Shots

11 Photos

The leaked filling also reaffirms the Bronco Sport’s trim level hierarchy where Ford’s traditional models S, SE, SEL, and Titanium are replaced by grades named after national parks in the United States. These include the Base, Big Bend, Outer Banks, Badlands, and First Edition. More importantly, this NHTSA filing confirms all 2021 trim levels will come with all-wheel drive.

The previous order guide also revealed the ten available exterior colors for the Bronco Sport. The range will include the following hues: Alto Blue Metallic, Area 51, Cactus Gray, Carbonized Gray, Cyber Orange Metallic, Iconic Silver, Kodiak Brown, Oxford White, Rapid Red Metallic, and Shadow Black, with contrasting black or gray roofs also available. A choice of two 17-inch wheel designs are listed, as well as the following interior options: Active Orange and Area 51 cloth or Ebony leather.

That’s literally all the information about the compact crossover we have at this point. Together with the leaked photos of the model, it provides a pretty good preview of the upcoming model.