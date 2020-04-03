The Bentley Continental GT is undoubtedly a beautiful car. Ever since its launch in 2017, the British coupe has captured the eyes of many, with its sweeping yet conservative lines that scream elegance and sporty at the same time. If I would be a Conti GT owner, I would really spend time admiring the car like a painting, especially when brand new.

Of course, as a Bentley, the Continental GT comes with a six-digit price tag. At that price, of course, you'll expect perfection. However, the 2020 Continental GT here is far from perfect

Gallery: Bentley Continental GT Paint Defects

9 Photos

The Continental GT here was brought in by the owner to be detailed by Chicago Auto Pros. The car is relatively brand new, not even hitting the 500-mile mark – the owner only clocked in 249 miles on the clock.

As it turns out, however, the Continental GT has several paint defects on its body like swirl marks, adhesive residues, some small scratches, and even parts where a little buffing was done but not finished with polishing. The detailer's attention to, err, details revealed and recorded these flaws, as seen on the video on top of this page.

While it's easy to point the blame to Bentley since the car's relatively new, we still have our reservations about the issue. The paint defects might not have come from out of the factory but from the dealer, rather.

Some of the major causes of these paint imperfections are improper washing and careless storage. Those scratches might even come from the owner itself, and that's why he has brought the car to the detailer. But who knows, not one soul here would know the real score – not that anyone would take the blame anyway.

In any case, we're just glad Chicago Auto Pros has done a great job in restoring this beautiful car back to its original glory.