Times are tough for everyone right now, and we’re not just talking about staying isolated to help slow the spread of Coronavirus. Those of us working from home have it easy, despite our occasional gripes about not seeing enough sun, or seeing too much of family members. There thousands – tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands – of folks not at home. We are talking about first responders, and they are facing COVID-19 head-on while putting their own health at risk. Now, a small but growing group of motorhome owners in the U.S. is trying to help them.

A Facebook group called RVs 4 MDs To Fight the Corona Virus was created on March 24. As of April 2, the group already has nearly 12,000 members, and it doesn’t take much scrolling to see the generosity coming through in waves. There are posts from literally all corners of the U.S for everything from trailers to large RVs, and in some cases, offers to transport them wherever they’re needed. As of this article going live, the most recent post isn’t for a trailer or motorhome at all – it’s for a fully furnished one-bedroom apartment not far from Buffalo, New York, ready to go for any healthcare worker needing to quarantine from others. Amazing, just amazing.

The folks at Jalopnik tipped us off to this endeavor, and we're very grateful for the heartwarming news. Their feature includes some deep dives into touching posts, as well as a dispute between a nurse in Florida and the Home Owners Association (HOA) for Magnolia Point Community, which reportedly is threatening a $1,000 fine against this nurse and her family for keeping an RV at their home.

According to News4Jax, she’s presently working from home but is preparing to relieve staff at a hospital, likely exposing her to COVID-19. The HOA allegedly responded that its rules were clear, and it would support “any valid need” for assisting first responders but refused to budge from its current position. According to the latest figures from the Florida Department of Health, there are 9,008 confirmed Coronavirus cases in the state.

If you’re located in the U.S. with a motorhome and want to help the cause, or if you’re a first responder seeking assistance, click this link for information about submitting vehicles and requests.