What if Bentley decided to make a slightly more utilitarian version of the Continental GT? Rendering artist Rain Prisk as the answer by showing how the posh grand tourer would look like as a shooting brake.

Since the changes really only apply to the roof and rear end, the rendering catches the car from the rear. In comparison to the real-world Continental GT, the shooting brake retains the arching roofline but lifts the rear of it slightly higher. This tweak creates the room to fit a hatchback. Prisk also overhauls the taillights to turn them into LED strips rather than the oval-shaped lamps on the production vehicle.

The standard Continental GT offers 12.6 cubic feet (358 liters) of cargo space. This shooting brake would likely offer even more luggage room, especially in terms of vertical space.

The revised roof and rear layout shouldn't require any powertrain alterations. Buyers can currently get the Continental GT with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 making 542 horsepower (404 kilowatts) and 568 pound-feet (770 Newton-meters). There's also a twin-turbo 6.0-liter W12 with 626 hp (467 kW) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm). Either option offers plenty of performance for cruising down the road in the ultra-luxurious cabin.

The chances of Bentley actually building a Continental GT shooting brake are pretty low since the model already exists as the coupe, convertible, and closely related Flying Spur sedan. The recently revealed Bacalar suggests the company is willing to experiment with different takes on the model, though. This one is a roadster that removes the rear seats and puts nacelles behind the front chairs. Bentley is building just 12 examples – all of them already having reserved customers – at a price of £1.5 million each.