This article comes to you today with some good news, more good news, and bad news. The good news – for die-hard Ford Mustang fans, anyway – is that this four-door pony car is purely a work of fiction. The rendering comes from SRK Designs on Facebook, and actually, it’s very well done. We won’t be shy in saying this four-door Mustang could be a great competitor to the Dodge Charger, which is still a strong seller despite its aged design. In fact, FCA even claims the Charger is nabbing sales from the Mustang and Camaro.

There’s no denying that it looks good – even you Mustang fans have to admit that. And with Ford pulling the plug on sedans, such a creation could succeed where the Taurus and Fusion have failed. A Mustang sedan in base trim could be infinitely more interesting than the withering-on-the-vine Fusion, and a GT sedan could be infinitely more exciting than the reborn Taurus SHO ever was.

Here's the additional good news. With the long-running Ford Falcon now dead in Australia, there’s room to bring the name back to the States for this four-door creation. It’s fitting as well, since the original Falcon from the 1960s was tied to the first-generation Mustang. This new four-door, RWD sedan could be the fun family machine Mustang fans have always wanted, all without tarnishing the Mustang’s legacy as a two-door pony car. It’s win-win, right?

Now for the bad news. Such a move seems very unlikely from Ford, which is pretty much going all-in for SUVs, crossovers, and pickup trucks. Additionally, there isn’t a great track record for Australian-based performance sedans in the U.S. market. The Pontiac G8 and Chevrolet SS were outstanding machines but buyers never connected with either model.

Save Thousands On A New Ford Mustang MSRP $ 27,490 MSRP $ 27,490 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

It’s possible this Falcon experiment could be different, as technically we’re not dealing with an Australian-based model. But if Ford did have the guts to give this a shot, it would almost certainly retain Mustang branding. As we've seen with backlash from the Mustang faithful regarding the all-electric Mach-E crossover, such a move could alienate the core group of buyers for this car. On the flip side, Mach-E reservations are said to be quite strong, so perhaps a Mustang-branded sedan could see a similar response.

What do you think on this, Motor1.com readers? Would a Mustang-based Ford Falcon four-door be a winner, or would you rather not see the car at all if it wore Mustang badges?