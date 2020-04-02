Hide press release Show press release

MIL-SPEC AUTOMOTIVE F-150 BRINGS THE BRAWN WITH NEW LINE OF SPECIAL EDITION HIGH-PERFORMANCE SUPERTRUCKS MADE FOR CONQUERING

Michigan Automaker Delivers Mean New Look and Power to Popular F-150 Platform for Enthusiasts Looking to Dominate the Road and Beyond

Auburn Hills, MI (March 30, 2020) – Known for designing custom handmade H1 trucks for enthusiasts looking to overcome even the toughest obstacles, Mil-Spec Automotive is proud to introduce their brand-new F-150 series of high-performance trucks. Founded by a trio of young twenty something auto designers from Michigan, the new F-150 from Mil-Spec Automotive feature a brawny 500-horsepower 5.0L V8 performance package specially engineered to tackle anything.

“At Mil-Spec Automotive, our company designs always center around a deep passion for upgrading some of the world’s most celebrated trucks,” comments Mil-Spec Automotive Co-Founder Adam Mitchell. “Our new Mil-Spec Automotive F-150 is very much an extension of our popular bespoke H1 series. As truck enthusiasts, we are always on the hunt for platforms that we can dramatically improve from a performance perspective while also offering Mil-Spec Automotive’s unique aesthetic. The new Mil-Spec Automotive F-150 is very much a go anywhere, do anything supertruck.”

Ready to take drivers anywhere out on the open road or dirt, and look good doing it, the Mil-Spec Automotive F-150 is a high-performance truck up for even the toughest of terrain. The company utilizes an impressive 500-horsepower naturally-aspirated 5.0L V8 package to power each F-150. Each engine is also powerfully customized with an elite performance tune specifically designed for 91 octane. In an effort to further improve the driving experience, Mil-Spec implemented a high-performance electric power-assisted steering wheel with custom magnesium paddle shifters and centerline stitching.

The optional Baja Performance Suspension Package incorporates a variety of Fox Racing components to improve the MSA F-150’s off-road performance and allow drivers to dominate behind the wheel. Designed as a tactically-inspired alternative to the wildly popular Raptor, the powerful new Mil-Spec Automotive F-150 supertruck features a modified long-travel Baja Suspension, which comfortably allows up to 11-inches of wheel travel and up to 13.5-inches of increased track width over a standard stock F-150. This innovative MSA design produces a truck that is seven inches wider than the Raptor, as tall as an F-250 heavy-duty truck with an off-road tuned suspension as aggressive as the Raptor. Combined with the might of the tried and true 5.0L v8 tuned and upgraded to 500 naturally aspirated HP, this vehicle truly stands out in the crowd.

The new Fox 3.0 F-150 Long Travel Performance Shock Package is another Mil-Spec Automotive addition, which includes an optional fully adjustable coilover and shock kit with 3’’ diameter bypass shocks, remote reservoirs, 10AN hoses and Eibach springs for both the front and rear suspension. All hardware included in this package is powder coated black with anodized aluminum accents to complete the sleek exterior. Mil-Spec Automotive offers the Baja Suspension Package for $6,000.

Powder coated heavy duty side steps allow for easy access into the new Mil-Spec Automotive F-150 cab, while high-intensity LED headlights help to greatly improve visibility on the road. More delightfully brutish upgrades abound, including 20-inch Mil-Spec Automotive-inspired alloy wheels that wear 37x13.59R20LT Nitto Ridge Grappler tires. The dual exhaust tips with black finish add another tactical design element to this powerful truck.

Additional upgrades for the new Mil-Spec F-150 include the Baja Exterior Appearance Package, which further transforms the heavy duty special edition. The new exterior options include a low-profile Baja Roof Rack, a spare tire carrier made for equipping an oversized off-road wheel, and a large 39’’ LED light bar system for perfect visibility on dark trails. Altogether, the Baja Exterior Appearance Package is available at $8,600.

Priced at $85,000 including the donated 2020 F-150, Mil-Spec Automotive made sure to incorporate their trademark tactical-inspired aesthetic throughout each F-150 truck build. Additionally, because these trucks are not Ford performance-based, they are fully eligible for applicable factory rebates unlike the Raptor and will be fully financeable.

The rugged front and rear bumper systems in the new supertruck are engineered from fully-welded heavy-duty steel that offers extra strength with a sleek satin black powder coat finish and LED lighting compatibility. While trucks of this caliber often are available at a price point in excess of $150,000, the Mil-Spec Automotive team knew there was a more financially responsible way to produce these machines.

“MSA saw an opportunity to bring a product offering to the market at a price point that hasn't been seen before,” comments Mitchell. “Our goal was to include an extreme exterior aesthetic backed up by drastic performance improvements that could be applied to one of the most iconic North American vehicle platforms, the F-150. Many of the American aftermarket legacy brands have attempted to improve this platform in a turn-key package, but our in-depth market research revealed that more could be done while still achieving a price point that is well below what most of these companies are targeting.”

Each new Mil-Spec Automotive F-150 is available in four exterior colors: Agate Black, Magnetic Grey, Lead Foot Grey, and Oxford White. Mil-Spec Automotive badging is impressively featured throughout the exterior and interior of the vehicle, with each logo available in either a machine, semi-gloss black, or powder coat black finish.

The Mil-Spec Automotive F-150 also features sleek interior styling that includes leather seats for customers amongst other appointments throughout. Billet aluminum control knobs and a billet number plaque are included on the center console for each truck. Mil-Spec Automotive touches and numbering are tastefully located throughout the interior, adding another layer of exclusivity to these expertly crafted redesigned American icons.

For more information on Mil-Spec Automotive’s newest vehicle offerings, please visit www.milspecauto.com or call 248-430-5150.