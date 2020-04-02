A leaked document that allegedly shows the 2021 Ford Mustang VIN codes indicates that the Mach 1 model is on the way for the new model year. The post on the Mustang 6G forum also suggests that the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 might get the axe. There's no way to tell for certain whether this page is legitimate, but it certainly looks real.

The document specifically mentions the Mach 1 being available as a coupe. The list of available engines includes two entries for the 5.0-liter V8. This likely indicates that a pair of tunes for the powerplant would be available. One would be for the GT, and the other would go into the Mach 1. The V8 in the current Bullitt makes 480 horsepower (358 kilowatts), and we have to wonder if some engineering magic had Ford pushing that number even higher.

The Blue Oval already confirms that the Bullitt goes away after the 2020 model year. All signs, including this document, point to the Mach 1 being its replacement in the lineup. Spy shots likely show the vehicle's development using a camouflaged Bullitt as the starting point.

The previous Mach 1 was available for 2003 and 2004. It existed as a mid-point between the GT and SVT Cobra. The model featured a higher performance version of the 4.6-liter V8 and a solid rear axle, in contrast to the Cobra's independent rear suspension. The styling included black body accents and a shaker hood scoop.

This document also only mentions the Shelby GT500 and only shows one version of the 5.2-liter V8 being available. This points to the GT350 going away in 2021.

This is the second, alleged Ford VIN document leak in 24 hours. The first focused on the next-gen F-150 and had details like the engine lineup, including hybrid and diesel options.