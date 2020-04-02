It's the only SVT performance Mustang for the 2020 year.

Due to different problems in the previous model years, the Cobra R was SVT's sole high-performance Mustang for the 2000 model year. However, it was a truly capable offering, which was developed in cooperation with well-known aftermarket companies, including Recaro, Brembo, Eibach, BF Goodrich, and many more. The production run of the series was highly limited to just 300 examples, each of which had a hand-built SVT engine with special DOHC cylinder heads.

Speaking of the powertrain, as standard the Cobra R came with a 5.4-liter V8 generating a respectable 385 horsepower (287 kilowatts) and 385 pound-feet (522 Newton-meters) of torque. That’s the figure on paper as some independent dyno tests have shown the V8 actually produced rear-wheel output that nearly matched both of those numbers, suggesting the engine may have been underrated. You know, just like modern cars.

Gallery: 2000 Ford Mustang SVT Conbra R for sale

2000 Ford Mustang SVT Conbra R for sale
15 Photos
2000 Ford Mustang SVT Conbra R for sale 2000 Ford Mustang SVT Conbra R for sale 2000 Ford Mustang SVT Conbra R for sale 2000 Ford Mustang SVT Conbra R for sale 2000 Ford Mustang SVT Conbra R for sale 2000 Ford Mustang SVT Conbra R for sale 2000 Ford Mustang SVT Conbra R for sale

If an early 2000s performance Mustang is what you are looking for, today’s your lucky day. Mecum Auctions is offering a mint 2000 Mustang SVT Cobra R with just 480 miles on the odometer. The photos in the gallery above confirm car #052 of 300 is in pristine condition and begs to be driven.

Other Cool Cars Mecum Is Offering:

limo jet learjet auction Wild Custom Limo-Jet Heading To Mecum Indy Auction
dodge shelby dakota for sale Rare Dodge Shelby Dakota Offers V8, RWD, And Low Mileage

In addition to the screaming V8 engine with an 8,000-rpm tachometer, there’s also a Tremec T-56 six-speed manual transmission with close gear ratios for drag racing. Despite that, the 2000 Cobra R enjoys a 177-mph (282 kph) maximum speed, which isn’t bad at all. It’s also important to note that the car lacks rear seats, air conditioning, audio system, and cruise control as a factory lightweight measure.

Save Thousands On A New Ford Mustang
Ford Mustang
MSRP $ 27,490
MSRP $ 27,490
Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with
Motor1.com Car Buying Service
SEE PRICING
Source: Mecum Auctions