Italy is one of the countries that have been hit hard by the novel coronavirus pandemic. As of April 1, 2020, the country has recorded 110,574 cases, with 13,155 deaths and 16,847 recovered. These numbers give Italy the second-most number of COVID-19 cases – right next to the United States – while also having the most number of casualties due to coronavirus.

The staggering numbers aren't stopping companies from lending a helping hand to the government. Lamborghini, for one, has announced the start of production of face masks and protective shields for health workers.

The production, of course, commences at Lamborghini's production plant in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy. The face masks are produced by the workers who are in charge of the interior and customization of Huracan and Aventador units. The production target is 1,000 masks a day.

As for the plexiglass protective medical shields, these are produced using 3D printers within the carbon fiber production plant and the Research and Development department. The target is 200 shields a day.

Both shields and masks will be donated to the Sant’Orsola-Malpighi Hospital in Bologna.

"During this emergency, we feel the need to make a concrete contribution. The S. Orsola-Malpighi Hospital is an institution with which we have had a collaborative relationship for years, through both professional consultancy in promoting programs to protect our workers’ health, and in research projects. We will win this battle together by working in union, supporting those who are at the forefront of fighting this pandemic every day," said Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini.