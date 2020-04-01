It could fit into small hatchbacks, too.
When it comes adventure travel, there are generally two schools of thought. On one hand you have folks who literally go big, creating large off-road overlanding machines that contain all the amenities of home. The flip side of that is the minimalist approach, and though using a stick for marshmallows or hot dogs is the ultimate in minimalist cooking, this nifty all-in-one portable kitchen isn’t far behind.
It’s called the Nomad Kitchen, and it comes from a newly formed upstart appropriately named Nomad Kitchen Company LLC. It’s designed and developed to be a compact, easily portable kitchen that stores all the essentials and deploys quickly. It’s not just a box, either – the Nomad Kitchen offers a sink, cutting area for food, a drying area for cleaning dishes, and a spot for your favorite two-burner stove.
It utilizes a pull-out system with heavy-duty slides and locking drawers capable of supporting 200 pounds. The stove shelf also features a mount for propane or other fuel bottles to keep everything nice and secure whether cooking at the campsite, or traveling about. Speaking of which, the shelves all fit into a box measuring just under 26 inches long, including lock tab for the components. It’s short enough to fit in a variety of vehicles, and at 14.25 inches tall by 22 inches wide, it could also fit into some hatchbacks with smaller cargo areas.
Gallery: Nomad Mobile Kitchen
The design was born from self-described “outdoor adventure enthusiasts” who wanted a better solution for keeping cooking gear organized. The company is currently gearing up for production, having achieved its Indiegogo goal of $39,500. Early bird pricing of $799 is currently in effect through July, with the price increasing to $899 in August. The company will include a stove and water tank for an extra cost. First shipments are expected to start this summer, though Coronavirus concerns might delay that timeframe.