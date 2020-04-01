There isn’t much happening in the realm of new-vehicle debuts right now, for obvious reasons. That means the 2021 Genesis G80 – which just broke cover on March 29 via livestream event in South Korea – is enjoying all kinds of attention. However, we suspect the G80 would be subject to such attention even if it was business as usual, because it’s quite the looker.

A pair of videos from Asian Petrolhead on YouTube confirms this assessment by taking an up-close look at the reborn luxury sedan. A select group of journalists in South Korea were able to sample the G80 in a limited capacity, and the video posted at the top of this article spares no detail. We’re shown the grille up-close, where we see the placement of not just the front radar but parking sensors and cameras. We’re also treated to up-close views of the quad headlight design that first appeared on the GV80 SUV, not to mention the attractive fender-mounted LEDs.

The camera also goes into the large trunk, showing various details including the rear-mount battery location where you’d normally find a spare tire. We also go under the hood, where the sedan will offer three engines in the South Korean market. A turbocharged 2.5-liter four-pot will make 300 horsepower (223 kilowatts), and a 2.2-liter four-cylinder diesel with 207 hp (154 kW) is offered. The diesel almost certainly won’t be offered in North America, but the range-topping 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 developing 375 hp (279 kW) certainly will.

Gallery: 2021 Genesis G80 Up Close Look

Considerable time is spent analyzing the G80’s attractive interior, focusing on legroom and amenities for rear-seat passengers as well as the various equipment and vehicle modes for the driver. The 14.5-inch infotainment screen literally takes center stage in the dash, and we’re treated to a detailed look at the G80s new steering wheel as well.

The second video (above) rehashes the details, but also includes a first drive in a G80 equipped with the V6. In short, it’s a car we can’t wait to sample for ourselves when it makes its U.S. debut. It’s unclear at this time when that will happen, but it should take place sometime in the second half of 2020.