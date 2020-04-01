The sports car or the muscle car?

It's a battle of V8 sound when a 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 and Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody park next to each other and rev their engines to see which makes a better noise. Both of them pack 6.2 liters of displacement, but the tones coming out of their pipes are very different.

The Corvette's 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V8 pumps out 490 horsepower (365 kilowatts) and 465 pound-feet (631 Newton-meters) of torque in the standard tune. At the back a pair of exhausts exit from each side. In the normal mode, the 'Vette has a fairly subdued sound. There's a bit of a burble at startup that settles into a quiet hum. Opening the flaps let's the engine really sing. As the revs increase, the mill makes a raspy sound with a bass note underneath.

Gallery: Chevy Corvette C8 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Exhaust Sound Video

Chevy Corvette C8 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Exhaust Sound Video
6 Photos
Chevy Corvette C8 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Exhaust Sound Video Chevy Corvette C8 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Exhaust Sound Video Chevy Corvette C8 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Exhaust Sound Video Chevy Corvette C8 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Exhaust Sound Video Chevy Corvette C8 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Exhaust Sound Video Chevy Corvette C8 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Exhaust Sound Video

The Challenger Hellcat has a supercharger to help it make 707 hp (527 kW) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque. There's a trapezoidal exhaust outlet on each side of the rear bumper. From the back, the whine from the forced induction system isn't evident from the pipes. However, the Hellcat has a lot more bass from its exhaust. Even at idle there's a low rumble, and the noise becomes more of a roar when you blip the throttle.

The Corvette Is A Very Hot Car Right Now:

gm dealer explains no manual corvette GM Dealer Goes Deep On Why 2020 Corvette C8 Has No Manual
corvette owner test top speed See 2020 Corvette Owner Test Top Speed On Dry Lake Bed

Which vehicle sounds better is down to personal preference. The noise from the Corvette is a bit more exotic, whereas the Challenger has a tone more like a classic muscle car. Of course, if you want the 'Vette to sound different, it's a safe bet that there should be a plethora of options available from the aftermarket.

Save Thousands On A New Chevrolet Corvette
Chevrolet Corvette
MSRP $ 56,995
MSRP $ 56,995
Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with
Motor1.com Car Buying Service
SEE PRICING
Source: JMC RIDES via YouTube