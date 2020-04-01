It's a battle of V8 sound when a 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 and Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody park next to each other and rev their engines to see which makes a better noise. Both of them pack 6.2 liters of displacement, but the tones coming out of their pipes are very different.

The Corvette's 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V8 pumps out 490 horsepower (365 kilowatts) and 465 pound-feet (631 Newton-meters) of torque in the standard tune. At the back a pair of exhausts exit from each side. In the normal mode, the 'Vette has a fairly subdued sound. There's a bit of a burble at startup that settles into a quiet hum. Opening the flaps let's the engine really sing. As the revs increase, the mill makes a raspy sound with a bass note underneath.

Gallery: Chevy Corvette C8 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Exhaust Sound Video

6 Photos

The Challenger Hellcat has a supercharger to help it make 707 hp (527 kW) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque. There's a trapezoidal exhaust outlet on each side of the rear bumper. From the back, the whine from the forced induction system isn't evident from the pipes. However, the Hellcat has a lot more bass from its exhaust. Even at idle there's a low rumble, and the noise becomes more of a roar when you blip the throttle.

Which vehicle sounds better is down to personal preference. The noise from the Corvette is a bit more exotic, whereas the Challenger has a tone more like a classic muscle car. Of course, if you want the 'Vette to sound different, it's a safe bet that there should be a plethora of options available from the aftermarket.