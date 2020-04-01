The paint schemes take inspiration from important Toyota race cars.
Looking for a fun project to do at home? Then, Toyota has a solution. The company has released six papercraft models of the Toyota 86 in retro racing paint schemes that you can build. All you have to do is print out the page, cut out the pieces, fold the white tabs, and carefully glue them together until you have a tiny car to race around your desk. The company estimates that each one takes about an hour to build, so all six would be a fun way to burn up a day at home.
Gallery: Toyota 86 Papercraft Models
The six color schemes take inspiration from the Yatabe Speed Trial Toyota 2000GT, Shelby Toyota 2000GT, Ove Andersson’s Celica 1600GT, IMSA GTU Celica, Castrol Celica GT-Four, and Esso Ultron Tiger Supra. The company wants builders to share their creations on its social media channels to show them off.
The Toyota 86 (and its Subaru BRZ sibling) are getting fairly old on the market after going on sale in 2012. The two automakers are currently working together on the next-generation model. Rumors suggest that the models might ride on a version of Toyota's TGNA platform, and power could come from a variant of Subaru's FA24 2.4-liter turbocharged engine that makes 260 horsepower (194 kilowatts) and 277 pound-feet (376 Newton-meters) in models like the Ascent, Legacy, and Outback.
If you're looking for other family-friendly automotive projects, a variety of automakers and artists are putting out free coloring book pages that you can print out and decorate. You can check out our roundup showing some of what's available.
