We dared to imagine a modern Dodge Dakota successor a few months ago because it’s something we and the brand’s dealers would love to see on the road. However, currently, there are no indications that such a model is in the pipeline, which means we’ll have to make do with the original truck. That’s definitely not a bad thing as we’ve just discovered a pretty rare example for sale.

Mecum Auctions is listing a 1989 Dodge Shelby Dakota for sale, one of just 1,500 made. It’s in unrestored, original condition and has just 5,851 miles (9,416 kilometers) on the odometer. It looks mint in every possible way and definitely deserves your attention.

At a first glance, it may look like yet another squarish truck from the 1980s but under the hood, this red Dakota hides a 175-horsepower V8 engine with throttle-body fuel injection, mated to a four-speed automatic transmission. The power is channeled through a lock-up torque converter and reaches the rear axle with a limited-slip differential.

Thanks to the huge V8 engine and some additional performance modifications, this truck should be capable of reaching 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) from a standstill in just 8.5 seconds - a pretty respectable figure for that era. Compared to a regular Dakota, the Shelby version features different bumpers, wheels, unique sail panels between the bed and cabin, Bosch fog lamps, and special upholstery. This particular example is number 1,253 of the 1,500 ever produced and has a red-silver interior color combo.

Mecum Auctions plans to sell the vehicle at its May 12-17 sale. The company proudly describes the truck as a pioneer of “the era of the Performance Pickup.” Hard to disagree, honestly.