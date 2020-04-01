Tucked away in a press release talking about how popular the GTE version of the Passat is following the facelift, Volkswagen is announcing two additional plug-in hybrid models are due to come out in 2020. Without revealing any technical specifications, the peeps from Wolfsburg are promising the Tiguan and Arteon will both get a PHEV setup later this year, following the launch of the Golf GTE and the Tiguan R plug-in hybrids.

We do know that both the crossover and the liftback are due to get a mid-cycle update later this year, so logic tells us it’s the revised versions that are going to receive the PHEV treatment. The facelift will expand the lineup furthermore with the addition of a high-performance R derivative for the Tiguan and Arteon. In the case of the latter, a wagon we’ve spied repeatedly is also planned, complete with an R variant. The bad news is that the long-roof model and the sporty version are not earmarked for the U.S. market.

The electrified Tiguan has been a long time coming taking into account VW unveiled a GTE concept back in September 2015. The PHEV variant was launched in production form last year, but only in China for some reason where it’s available on the stretched Tiguan L by combining a 1.4-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with an electric motor and a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It offers a total output of 208 horsepower and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque for a 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) run in 8.1 seconds and a top speed limited to 124 mph (200 km/h).

The CN-spec Tiguan L PHEV uses a 12.1-kWh lithium-ion battery with enough juice for 32 miles (52 kilometers) and a combined range of 536 miles (862 kilometers) once we factor in the gasoline tank, with both numbers according to the local testing cycle.

Expect the Euro-spec Tiguan and Arteon PHEVs to have a powertrain similar to what the Passat GTE is offering in Europe where the electrified sedan and wagon have 215 hp and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm). The 13-kWh battery is WLTP rated at up to 35 miles (56 kilometers) of electric range in the sedan and slightly less in the wagon because it’s a heavier car.

The Tiguan and Arteon facelifts should be revealed in the months to come and hit European markets by late 2020 or early 2021.