In February this year, an interesting report hinted at the possibility of a Genesis G70 station wagon. The company’s global boss, William Lee, said in an interview with Car and Driver that the brand is studying the prospects of launching a long-roof version of the model but, if it gets the green light, it won’t arrive before the model’s facelift scheduled for 2021.

Our colleagues at Kolesa.ru decided to put two and two together and render the refreshed G70 in wagon form. The artists of the online publication imagined the vehicle with a front fascia inspired by the recently launched GV80 and G80, featuring a massive radiator grille and the same quad headlights layout as seen in the SUV and the new sedan.

Interestingly, the same design path can be found at the back, too, where the taillights are divided into four small sections. A small stylish tailgate spoiler adds a sporty note to the appearance and a twin-exhaust setup integrated into the bumper diffuser rounds off the changes.

If you like what you see, then you’ll be happy to hear there's a good chance it could actually happen. According to the report from February, Genesis might already have a design study for the G70 wagon and the company’s execs need to evaluate whether it can create a valuable business case.

Even if it gets greenlighted, however, don’t expect to see it in the United States, where Genesis plans to launch a G70-based crossover. The wagon would likely compete for the same type of buyers, so it's hard to see a reason for the fledgling brand to offer them both.