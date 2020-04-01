This coronavirus pandemic couldn't come at a worse time. In case you have millions of dollars lying around in your living room right now, waiting to be spent on, then you'd want to hear this piece of news – or maybe you're just bored.

Nevertheless, it has come to our attention that a huge house in California is now listed for sale. The Tuscan-themed property is 11,000 square feet, which houses five bedrooms and eight bathrooms (really, that many?), erected over an acre of land.

Gallery: Lee Iacocca's California House For Sale

6 Photos

With size alone, you wouldn't think this house will come cheap, right? Well, you're right. It comes at $26 million, or $25,999,000 to be exact, and is now listed over at Hilton & Hyland.

But this is no ordinary mansion – its location is magnificent, with the Bel-Air Country Club and Hotel Bel-Air right in the neighborhood. Remember those Hollywood movies about Hollywood stars and their homes? This is one of them and it's right off Sunset Boulevard on Chalon Road.

Most importantly, the estate on sale here was the property of the late Lee Iacocca. The famous automotive executive lived in here until his passing in 2019.

For the uninitiated, Iacocca was responsible for bringing Chrysler back to life in the late '70s after obtaining a loan guarantee from the United States Congress. With that as a foundation, he was able to revive the company from the brink of bankruptcy and led Chrysler until 1992.

Iacocca was also responsible for convincing Henry Ford II to enter the 24 Hours of Le Mans after a failed deal with Ferrari, which led to the development of the Ford GT40 – the first and only American-built race car to have won the French endurance race.

Iacocca indeed had a storied life, and this property housed some of those memories. This should be a great purchase, we reckon. That's if you have the means.