A lot of folks are stuck at home right now, and you can only stare at a screen for so long before your eyes start to get tired. Automakers and artists are coming to the rescue by releasing free coloring book pages that folks can print out.

Some of the images in our gallery below crop the original photos or reduce their resolution. So there's a link to the source in each section of text.

Audi

Audi released a 13-page coloring book as a pdf that you can print out. The pages include several shots of the R8, some of the brand's current crossovers, a Quattro rally car, and classic Horch touring car.

Callum Designs

Since leaving Jaguar, Ian Callum has set up a new design studio. His first project there is the Aston Martin Vanquish 25 that aims to upgrade the model from 2001 to modern standards. As part of a coloring contest, the company also has three whimsical images showing the car with a modern house, a smiling moon, and an elephant.

Chevrolet

There's a lot of love for the new Chevy Corvette C8, and the Bowtie is making it easy to celebrate America's sports car by releasing six coloring pages of the car. There's even one for the C8.R race car.

Morgan

Morgan Development Engineer James Waller is working on a children's book about the long-lived British automaker. He let the company publish four of his sketches as coloring book pages. They depict a modern Morgan Three-Wheeler, a Plus Six, the workshop with unfinished vehicles, and a transporter hauling models away.

Will Pierce

Artist Will Pierce draws all sorts of mechanical things from cars to robots and commonly uses a deformed style that makes the machines look like they belong in a cartoon. To keep folks entertained at home, he has released two full coloring books that focus on Group 4 and Group B rally cars from the 1980s. He also put out a variety of other images ranging from Porsche race cars to a lifted Suzuki Jimny. You can download it all from his Dropbox link.