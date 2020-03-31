Our colleagues from Brazil discovered a filing from their country that possibly revealed the design of the next-gen Nissan Rogue. The document doesn't specifically name the vehicle, but it looks very similar to spy shots of the upcoming crossover.

The Rogue continues to wear Nissan's V-shaped grille, and there's a wide inlet in the lower fascia. While not obvious in these images, spy shots show that there are lights just above opening in the corners of the front end. The lamps along the edge of the hood include the turn signals. The hood is fairly flat, except for creased sections near the fenders.

In profile, the new Rogue (or at least the vehicle here) looks similar to the current model. The rear quarter window has a more angular shape. A piece of trim is on the hatchback near the D-pillar that gives the rear a chunkier appearance.

At the back, the rear glass appears smaller. The hatchback has a more sculpted shape than on the current model. There's a simulated skid plate at the bottom of the bumper.

Earlier spy shots offer a look inside the vehicle. The vehicle features a digital instrument cluster, and there's a large infotainment screen on the center stack. There's also an electronic display for the HVAC controls.

We expect there at least to be adjustments to the powertrain. The crossover might retain a 2.5-liter four-cylinder, but it could get the 188-horsepower (140-kilowatt) version from the latest Altima.

We expect the new Rogue to debut this year, but it's not clear when it would arrive. With the cancellations of so many auto shows, Nissan might simply drop all the details online at some point.