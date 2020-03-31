New spy shots provide a new look at the upcoming refresh of the Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo. After seeing this update's development since 2019, we expect to see this model debut before the end of the year.

The changes to the updated Panamera are very minor. In front, there's a slightly different front fascia with skinny, horizontal sections in the center section. Looking closely, the engineers cover the tip of the bumper in black tape, so the team might be trying to conceal some additional tweaks.

Gallery: Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Refresh Spy Photos

12 Photos

Similarly, there are very minor adjustments to the lower section of the rear bumper, and the taillights appear narrower. The passenger side exhausts are crooked, which makes us wonder if these are simply placeholder pieces because Porsche would never sell a vehicle looking like this.

Earlier spy shots provided a look inside the cabin. It doesn't appear that Porsche plans to make any major design changes to the interior. There might be some new tech, though.

Save Thousands On A New Porsche Panamera MSRP $ 87,550 MSRP $ 87,550 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

Under the hood, Porsche might give the Panamera range minor updates. Some of Volkswagen Group's 48-volt mild-hybrid tech would provide an easy way to boost fuel economy. Higher horsepower is possible, too.

The debut date for the updated Panamera is a mystery, and the company could stagger the unveiling of the Panamera and Sport Turismo. With the cancellation of events like the Paris Motor Show and Detroit Auto Show, it seems more likely that Porsche would hold a virtual premiere. Sales, at least in some markets, should begin before the end of the year.