The 2020 Corvette seems to have a problem with screws. Just last week we learned about some cars getting paint damage on the inner driver side door from a screw that was a bit too long. At least the screw was there, however, which is more than can be said for the C8 featured in this video. Apparently it’s missing not one, but six screws that hold the small aero winglets to the front fascia. Yikes.

The issue was discovered while installing a protective film on the car's exterior. Detailed Designs Auto Spa on YouTube posted the video above showing the problem, and a thread at MidEngineCorvetteForum also mentions it. In short, the small winglets that sit in Corvette’s corner intakes are mounted to the fascia with three screws each. The installer discovered the winglets were quite loose, and with the camera rolling we see both winglets are completely missing all the screws. In fact, while demonstrating how loose the winglets are, the installer snaps the passenger side winglet out from the fascia.

Apparently this isn’t a one-time issue, either. MidEngineCorvetteForum reports at least two C8s with missing screws for the winglets. It’s also unclear whether these are factory-installed items, or dealer-installed. A commenter on the YouTube video swears they are dealer-installed items, while a commenter on the forum says they are installed at the factory. The orientation of the mounting holes suggests the screws should come through from the backside of the fascia, suggesting they are installed before the fascia even goes on the car. Additionally, the winglets are standard-issue items on all C8 Corvettes, further suggesting this is a factory faux pax.

When Chevrolet revealed the 2020 Corvette would start with a base price of under $60,000 and hit 60 mph in under three seconds, it was certainly a game-changer for the mid-engine supercar segment. Between this issue and the screw-in-door problem, we suspect there are more than a few people pointing to the price and questioning the C8’s build quality. However, it should be noted that virtually every car has some teething issues in its first year, and it’s not like such problems are relegated to inexpensive vehicles. Lest we forget the recent recall from Lamborghini for the Aventador SVJ for cars that might trap passengers inside.