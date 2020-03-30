As much of the world has moved online, the internet has become the go-to way of reaching people. That includes car dealerships, which can now reach potential customers far beyond the local newspaper’s classifieds section. Some use Facebook and Twitter, while other dealerships head to YouTube to sell their stock. Sadly, few dealerships have access to Top Gear levels of production quality, and sometimes it shows. One video trying to sell a very orange 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder could be used as an example of what not to do when trying to sell a new car.

The problem isn’t the car itself. It’s a 2008 Gallardo with 26,000 miles on the odometer. It looks clean, inside and out, with tear-free leather seats, bright orange paint, and a reasonably clean engine bay. The issue is the narrator who stumbles right out of the gate by calling the Gallardo the “Galarado,” which is close, but still very wrong. From there, it’s a losing battle of nonsensical rhymes and gibberish with at least one more falsity squeezed in for good measure. He says it sports a manual gearbox, but the video clearly shows it’s equipped with Lamborghini’s six-speed E-gear transmission.

The video, which was originally uploaded to YouTube in 2018, recently showed up on r/cars on Reddit, where commenters criticized the video. They’re nit-pickier, calling out little things like the state-of-the-art navigation that looks anything but state-of-the-art. He also mentions “upgraded” brakes, transmission, and “performance.” The icing on the cake, though, is the blatant scream of an eagle and a neighing horse, which have little context in the video.

This feels more like a parody video that pokes fun of other local dealership videos than the real thing, but that’s not the case. It does a decent job showing off the car, though we would have liked more focus on the bright-orange Lamborghini and less emphasis on the overwrought sales pitch.