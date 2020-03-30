Three engine options, three wheel options, and a ton of colors to choose from.
The 2021 Genesis G80 looks hot. Sporting the brand’s new "quad lamp" light fixtures, first introduced on the GV80 SUV, the sleek sedan debuted last night from the company’s headquarters in Korea. Now, while it doesn’t go on sale here in the States until at least the second half of the year, in its home market of Korea, the G80 goes on sale today. And in preparation, the company opened up the sedan’s online configurator on its home-market website.
So, instead of waiting for the configurator to launch here in the U.S., we went to Genesis Korea’s website and built our dream G80 from the ground up. And there are a ton of options to choose from. The G80 offers three engines (we won’t get the diesel here in the U.S.), three wheel options – both 19 and 20 inches – and a multitude of exterior paint finishes, cabin treatments, and safety equipment. There are certainly no shortage of customization options when it comes to the new G80.