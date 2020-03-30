6 / 9

Genesis G80 3.5T RWD

It’s unclear at this point if all the snazzy color options will be offered on the new G80 when it comes stateside. I hope Lapis Blue is among them, because I’m so very, very tired of seeing a sea of silver or gray luxury sedans. That’s obviously my choice color for the G80, along with the 20-inch five-spoke wheels. Admittedly, they look a bit plain for an upscale 700,000 KRW ($57,150 USD) option, but I’m also tired of wheels with a bazillion spokes or intricate patterns. The G80’s sweeping body lines are graceful, and a basic five-spoke rim adds just the right amount of sport to the package.

I also keep things simple for the powertrain. The boosted 3.5-liter V6 should be lively enough, especially with rear-wheel drive which is my preferred layout. At 375 horsepower it won’t shake the pillars of performance, but it should offer a satisfying amount of thrust and tail-happy action with the driver assists dialed down. Speaking of which, I opt for everything Genesis offers because this is a luxury sedan after all. That includes all the high-tech gear like lane-keep assist, the heads-up display, augmented reality, the full enchilada.

Combined with the Signature Design Selection II interior in Forest Blue with Eucalyptus wood, I’d thoroughly enjoy my time inside the new G80. And that’s good, because I have absolutely no desire to step outside and look at that goofy, evil-clown-face grille. Still, I can’t complain too much since my dream G80 totals 75,370,000 KRW, or just over $61,000 in U.S. greenbacks.