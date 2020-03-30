The panorama of world events is changing dramatically due to the Coronavirus emergency, with major auto shows such as Geneva, New York, and most recently the rebooted Detroit event postponed or canceled. Even the 2020 Olympics have been postponed, but the 2020 edition of Italy's Motor Valley Fest will still happen. It is scheduled to run May 14 - 17, but it will now be an entirely online event.

Moving the gathering online is a way to continue the automotive festivities while exercising social distancing. While not the same as experiencing such things in person, moving online allows the event to go forward while eliminating crowds that could cause further spread of COVID-19. It will be an interesting opportunity to sample the tangible nature of Motor Valley Fest in an intangible atmosphere, all while enjoying everything the event has to offer.

Confirmed Events

All the main events will thus be just a mouse click away, broadcast through livestreams starting with the opening conference on Thursday, May 14, with national and international speakers to deal with different issues and insights. The digital edition of the Motor Valley Fest will also host the “Innovation and Talents” area on the web, dedicated to motoring talents and the world of universities and start-ups. In effect, it's a virtual space where university students and companies can meet to exchange ideas, creating a virtuous system that promotes the understanding of work needs from companies and employment opportunities in the Motor Valley.

All events will be listed and linked on the official Motor Valley website.

Restarting Amid Adversity

The change of format is also intended to serve as a new start for Italy, as the event is a staple of Modena, one of the country's industrial hearts and a cradle of motoring excellence for the world. It's a positive message in a difficult period for many companies, both large and small, to show how the crisis can be conquered by following different and innovative paths.

"The big heart combined with the high professionalism and the deep-rooted artisan skills of Emilia-Romagna, the strength and team spirit of the Motor Valley, are once again a source of pride for all of us, even in such a delicate and difficult time as the one we are going through due to the COVID-19 emergency. Thanks to digital, another excellence of our territory, the celebration of the Land of Motors will enter the homes of thousands of enthusiasts and will also bring together emerging start-ups and companies through a new and original format." - Stefano Bonaccini, president of Italy's Emilia-Romagna Region.

"In a complex phase like this, in constant change, where making decisions is not at all simple, a sign of resilience like the one Motor Valley is offering helps us to look ahead with confidence. [...] I hope that the Motor Valley Fest represents a positive stimulus for the Italian system, Emilia-Romagna, and the whole regional production sector, in which our world, two and four-wheeled, is one of the most important sectors." - Claudio Domenicali, president of Motor Valley.