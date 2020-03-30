Totem Automobili has a project underway to take a classic Alfa Romeo GT Junior 1300 and give it an electric powertrain with an impressive 518 horsepower (386 kilowatts) and 692 pound-feet (940 Newton-meters) of torque. This lets the coupe reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in an estimated 3.4 seconds.

The battery pack has a 50.4-kilowatt-hour capacity, and Totem Automobili estimates that it should provide around 199 miles (320 kilometers) of range. The company reports that the pack weighs 771.6 pounds (350 kilograms).

Gallery: Alfa Romeo Giulia GTe Electric

25 Photos

These cars are famously nimble in stock form, and the company intends to make this creation even more tossable by fitting carbon fiber body panels to save weight. Just 10 percent of the original chassis remains.

Save Thousands On A New Alfa Romeo Giulia MSRP $ 39,840 MSRP $ 39,840 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

Rather than the original double-wishbone front suspension, Totem Automobili fits a MacPherson strut setup with Bilstein Clubsport coilovers. As an option, the company offers an air suspension. At the back, there's a new rear subframe that holds the electric motor, and an aluminum, multi-link suspension attaches to it, too.

The company also tweaks the car's original design. The hood now sits flush with the body, rather than having a slight lip above the front end. Instead of just two, big headlights, there are smaller lamps below them. The Alfa Romeo shield in the grille is now open in the center, whereas the original has bars through it. The company builds forged 17-inch wheels with an array of circular openings in the style of the GTAm race car.

Totem Automobili doesn't offer a good look inside the GTe, but the company says that there are two 3.5-inch screens that display the instruments. The windows are now electrically operated. As an option, buyers can specify air conditioning.

Totem Automobili intended to debut the GTe at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, but the event's postponement has certainly changed those plans. It's not clear when we could see the unveiling now.