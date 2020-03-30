Let’s make this clear from the very beginning - here at Motor1.com, we are all supportive of the automotive industry’s move to more technology-rich vehicles. But there’s always a thin line that you shouldn’t cross - in that case, at least in our eyes, this line is the number, size, and functionality of the displays in a car’s cabin.

Many modern cars are switching from physical HVAC buttons to touch screen menus and that’s a trend we are not huge fans of. Thankfully, there are still manufacturers that believe the good old knobs are more intuitive for the driver. One of these companies is Honda, which is happily keeping the physical heating and air conditioning controls in the new Jazz/Fit. The overhauled model is billed as a vehicle intended to be a “globally-accepted standard” - and staying true to the physical buttons is probably part of that philosophy.

“The reason is quite simple - we wanted to minimize driver disruption for operation, in particular, for the heater and air conditioning,” Jazz project director Takeki Tanaka told Autocar recently. “We changed it from touchscreen to dial operation, as we received customer feedback that it was difficult to operate intuitively. You had to look at the screen to change the heater seating, therefore, we changed it so one can operate it without looking, giving more confidence while driving.”

It's as simple as that. The interior of the new subcompact car from Honda looks fresh and modern but it also keeps the user-friendly HVAC control layout of its predecessor. There are still two displays - one for the infotainment system and a smaller one for the instrument cluster, but you have buttons for the most important functions. That’s the perfect balance between digital and analog for us.