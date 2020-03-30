Thank you for that, Honda!

Let’s make this clear from the very beginning - here at Motor1.com, we are all supportive of the automotive industry’s move to more technology-rich vehicles. But there’s always a thin line that you shouldn’t cross - in that case, at least in our eyes, this line is the number, size, and functionality of the displays in a car’s cabin.

Many modern cars are switching from physical HVAC buttons to touch screen menus and that’s a trend we are not huge fans of. Thankfully, there are still manufacturers that believe the good old knobs are more intuitive for the driver. One of these companies is Honda, which is happily keeping the physical heating and air conditioning controls in the new Jazz/Fit. The overhauled model is billed as a vehicle intended to be a “globally-accepted standard” - and staying true to the physical buttons is probably part of that philosophy.

Gallery: 2020 Honda Fit

2020 Honda Fit
60 Photos
2020 Honda Fit 2020 Honda Fit 2020 Honda Fit 2020 Honda Fit 2020 Honda Fit 2020 Honda Fit 2020 Honda Fit

“The reason is quite simple - we wanted to minimize driver disruption for operation, in particular, for the heater and air conditioning,” Jazz project director Takeki Tanaka told Autocar recently. “We changed it from touchscreen to dial operation, as we received customer feedback that it was difficult to operate intuitively. You had to look at the screen to change the heater seating, therefore, we changed it so one can operate it without looking, giving more confidence while driving.”

2020 Fit: U.S. And Global Versions

honda fit debuts five trim levels 2020 Honda Fit Debuts With Five Trim Levels, New Hybrid System
2020my honda fit old design U.S. Stuck With The Old Honda Fit For 2020MY

It's as simple as that. The interior of the new subcompact car from Honda looks fresh and modern but it also keeps the user-friendly HVAC control layout of its predecessor. There are still two displays - one for the infotainment system and a smaller one for the instrument cluster, but you have buttons for the most important functions. That’s the perfect balance between digital and analog for us.

Save Thousands On A New Honda Fit
Honda Fit
MSRP $ 17,145
MSRP $ 17,145
Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with
Motor1.com Car Buying Service
SEE PRICING
Source: Autocar

Gallery: 2020 Honda Fit (JDM)

New Honda Fit - Japan
15 Photos
New Honda Fit - Japan New Honda Fit - Japan New Honda Fit - Japan New Honda Fit - Japan New Honda Fit - Japan New Honda Fit - Japan New Honda Fit - Japan