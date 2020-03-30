Hide press release Show press release

MOUNTUNE52 TAKE MK7.5 VW GOLF GTI TO THE NEXT LEVEL

30/03/20



mountune52, the VAG division of mountune, has launched its STAGE 2+ power upgrade for the Mk7 & 7.5 Golf GTI

Power increased to 385PS and torque increased to 510Nm

mountune52 Golf GTI STAGE 2+ Power Upgrade is priced from £2,099 Inc.VAT

More information can be found at: https://www.mountune52.com/collections/mk7-golf-gti/products/id38-turbo-upgrade-golf-gti-7-7-5

Images: https://bit.ly/3bb9H7M

30 March 2020, Brentwood. mountune52 has developed its most advanced power upgrade yet for the Mk7 & 7.5 Golf GTI. The STAGE 2+ calibration provides a significant increase to both power and torque, whilst retaining the OEM features that have seen the GTI become one of the most popular hot hatches in history.

mountune52’s expert team of engineers has put the STAGE 2+ upgrade through a rigorous testing and development process over thousands of miles, ensuring that the durability of the kit matches the high standards of previous upgrades.

The GTI’s peak power has been increased to 385 PS with torque increased to 510 Nm – an increase of 75 PS and 35 Nm from the Stage 1 upgrade package, reducing the 0-60 time to 5.2 seconds. With a stock Mk7 & 7.5 GTI producing 220 PS and 350 Nm, the STAGE 2+ unlocks 70% more power, delivering unrivalled performance whilst retaining the GTI’s renowned drivability.

“This latest upgrade for the Golf GTI, showcases not only our performance expertise but also the continued broadening of the mountune52 product catalogue” explains Alec Pell-Johnson, Director of mountune and mountune52. “The Golf GTI is an incredibly popular car with a huge community of enthusiasts always striving to take the performance of the car to the next level and we believe that the STAGE 2+ power upgrade does just that.”

Making the significant upgrades in performance possible, an IS38 turbocharger, as standard on the Golf R, is fitted to the GTI’s four-cylinder petrol engine. In addition to the turbocharger, a bespoke calibration really brings the GTI to life. Drivers are put firmly into the driving seat with the performance calibration, delivering a previously unseen level of power and torque GTI owners, as well as the possibility of fully disabling their vehicle due to an anti-theft setting.

Through the use of the mTune handset, users can decide if they want more performance, changing their calibration in a matter of minutes. An uprated clutch, also available through mountune52, allows users to truly make the most of the new calibration but all modes can be used regardless of whether the clutch has been upgraded or not. New to the mountune52 STAGE 2+ upgrade package, a TCU DSG calibration upgrade is also available for those with a DSG transmission.

Customers can either choose to fit the package from the comfort of their own home or have it fitted by one of mountune52’s expert engineers at mountune HQ in Hutton, Essex. Those opting for fitting by a mountune52 professional are also entitled to an oil and filter service.

It must be noted that all fittings at mountune HQ are subject to the latest government restrictions in place due to Covid-19 and further information regarding fittings will be made available on mountune52.com.

The complete Golf GTI STAGE 2+ Power Upgrade includes:

iS38 Golf R Turbo, Gasket & Fastners

Oil and filter service (when fitted at mountune52 HQ)

mTune handset complete with performance calibrations; STAGE 2+, Stock, Valet, Anti-theft

Also included:Gauge display (monitor OBD channels in gauge form)

Adjustable shift-light

Performance measurements (0-60, 1/4 mile)

Datalogger (10 hours max)

Fault-code reader

Zip-up case with mTune mount, OBD and USB cables

mountune52 badge

All mountune52 products are supplied with a 12-month / 12,000-mile warranty (whichever occurs first) against manufacturing defects.

For more information, please visit mountune52.com mountune52usa.com

