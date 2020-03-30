A new Rolls-Royce Ghost is currently in the works for a big debut before the year’s end. We’ve seen several prototypes of the luxury sedan testing in winter conditions and the trial cars seem to be heading back to BMW’s headquarters in Munich. Before they are back for final evaluations to Germany, our spies have managed to snap prototypes of both the regular Ghost and the long-wheelbase model.

Finally switching to a bespoke in-house developed platform, the new Ghost will share many components with the new Phantom and the Cullinan SUV. The aluminum-rich underpinnings will help the vehicle shave off some unwanted fat.

Gallery: Rolls-Royce Ghost and Ghost EWB spy photos

40 Photos

While looking generally very similar to today’s model, the new Ghost will move to a slightly sportier appearance, mainly thanks to the newly-shaped headlights and taillights. The spied prototypes wear the production light units but the exact design and internal graphics can’t be seen due to the camouflage tape.

As far as the long-wheelbase model is concerned, Rolls-Royce calls it the EWB coming from Extended Wheelbase. The Ghost EWB will be roughly 6.7 inches (17 centimeters) longer than the regular Ghost, which will result in more space for the passengers on the rear seats.

Regardless of the dimensions, the new Ghost will most likely be powered by Rolls-Royce’s 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 engine, good for 570 horsepower (425 kilowatts) and 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque. Mated to a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic gearbox, the powertrain is expected to channel its power to all four wheels.

The British manufacturer is also working on a host of tech innovations, including optional rear-wheel steering, a 48-volt active anti-roll system, and more. A plug-in hybrid and all-electric variants of the new Ghost could also be in the cards.

Photos: Automedia, CarPix