The Dodge Viper has a very special place in the world of performance vehicles. It had its own unique character thanks to the unprecedented V10 engine under the hood. Also, it has at least 13 track records around the world. Last but not least, it was named number 10 on the "Most American Cars" list, meaning 75 percent or more of its parts are manufactured in the United States.

Being so special means the prices and availability of Vipers on the second-hand market are now becoming more challenging for customers. This Viper ACR-X comes only to prove that - one of only 50 produced and wearing a price of $159,000. But, trust us, it is worth every penny.

Gallery: 2010 Dodge Viper ACR-X for sale

22 Photos

Designed as the “ultimate special-edition model of America’s ultimate sports car,” the Viper ACR-X takes after the road-legal Viper ACR and adds the safety equipment of the championship-winning Dodge Viper Competition Coupe to become a track-only beast. The features include a factory-designed roll cage, fire suppression system, and race seats, as MoparInsiders reports.

Under the hood of this Viper ACR-X is an 8.4-liter V10 engine generating 640 horsepower (477 kilowatts) and 605 pound-feet (820 Newton-meters) of torque. Compared to a regular Viper, this race car has significant suspension tweaks, including different springs, two-way adjustable shocks, and adjustable sway bar links. Also, major aerodynamic upgrades improve downforce at high speeds.

Back to this particular example, it is #002 and was owned by Bernie Katz. With just 10 miles (16 kilometers) on the odometer, it comes with all the original books and is completely ready to be driven on the track.