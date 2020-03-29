The Chevy Colorado is an impressive mid-sized truck on its own offering big truck performance in a mid-sized package. The most exciting Colorado is the off-road-oriented ZR2 which offers supercar suspension technology from Multimatic in a midsize truck. When it comes to engines, Colorado customers can choose from a V6 or diesel inline-4 but a V8 was sadly never offered from the factory. That did stop this owner from swapping in the same V8 from the C7 Corvette Z06 into their Colorado ZR2.

The Chevy Colorado is no slouch from the factory offering the LGZ 3.6-liter V6 which produces 308 horsepower and 275 lb-ft of torque. Customers looking for more pulling power can opt for the 2.8-liter Duramax LWN diesel inline-4 which produces 181 horsepower and an impressive 369 lb-ft of torque. But what if you’re a Colorado owner looking for even more power?

Well, thankfully you have options. First Lingenfelter offers a supercharger kit for the LGZ V6 which boosts power from 308 all the way up to 450 horsepower at the crank. Based on dyno results, a stock Colorado V6 in 2WD puts down 260 horsepower and 235 lb-ft of torque. With the installation of Lingenfelter’s 450 horsepower package, Colorado put down 377 horsepower and 321 lb-ft of torque to the wheels.

If these numbers don’t inspire you, the next step is a V8 swap. The subject truck in this video is the Colorado of your dreams, combining the superb Colorado ZR2 with the legendary LT4 V8 out of the C7 Corvette Z06 and Cadillac CTS-V. The LT4 produces 650 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque in those vehicles which are more than double the Colorado’s stock V6. The customer didn’t stop there, of course, adding Lingenfelter’s 720 horsepower kit.

The resulting dyno run shows around 534 horsepower and 526 lb-ft of torque which is more than double the stock V6’s dyno run. You may feel these numbers are low but it’s important to note this Colorado is also running much larger tires than stock that saps power significantly.





