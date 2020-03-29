Let's face it, BMW's latest designs aren't exactly the most exciting or the most groundbreaking, but they seem to be the most polarizing they've ever been. For those who have loved the three-letter German car company for decades, some of their greatest cars have long left a mark on the automotive industry, spawning many imitations from competitors. While most of BMWs vehicles these days are, without a doubt, the most powerful and luxurious yet, they also happen to be more accessible, catering to the masses instead of enthusiasts. For some, that's perfectly fine, and for the purists, that means there's even more value on M3s and M5s of decades ago. No doubt, you've already seen the thumbnail to the video below, and if the sight of a one-in-six-hundred M3 Sport Evolution doesn't get you excited, I don't know what will.

Part of a series of videos that will cover a bunch of BMWs that they recently acquired, Enthusiast Auto Group (EAG) prides itself on being the country's premier BMW restoration shop. For over 20 years, EAG has been sharing its passion for anything BMW with fellow owners and fans from around the world. So, trust them when they say that they've come across a number of cars that many will agree to be the rarest and most desirable BMWs on the planet. The M3 Sport Evolution is just the tip of the iceberg, despite being one of 20 that they've already sourced, and it also has the best condition of any of the Sport Evos they've had so far. There's a beautiful 1988 E28 M5 that they also found, and it also happens to be one of the lowest mileage ones in the country. Of course, who can miss the 1995 Euro-spec 850CSi in Dakar Yellow, being only one of seven in that specific color. Last but definitely not the least is the ultra-rare 1995 Alpina B10 Touring with a 4.6-liter V10, with the condition being almost as pristine as possible.

Of course, you have to watch the video for yourself and subscribe to them, as well, if you want to see the whole restoration process of any of these cars. EAG promises to have them uploaded soon, with a whole step-by-step process for each BMW. Great stuff that we can look forward to!