The Ford Focus ST is a fast car, at least when compared to the model it's replacing. The Blue Oval said that the new version gets an extra 12 percent horsepower and 17 percent torque compared to the old Focus ST, which are nothing to scoff at considering this hot hatchback's price point.

Needless to say, the Focus ST is an attractive offering in markets it's sold in (sorry, U.S.), especially with its sub-$30,000 price tag. But how is it compared to European hot hatches? Can it keep up with pricier German rivals like the Mercedes-AMG A45 S and BMW M135i?

Motorsport Magazine might have a video for that, which you can watch on top of this page. But before you do, let's crunch the numbers first, just to see how much of a mismatch this drag race is.

The Focus ST, with its 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine makes 276 horsepower (206 kilowatts) and 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque. It weighs 3,172 pounds (1,439 kilograms) and it's capable of sprinting from 0-62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in less than six seconds.

The BMW M135i, on the other hand, can produce up to 302 hp. With an all-wheel-drive drivetrain, it weighs a lot more than the Focus ST, tipping the scales at 3,280 lbs (1,588 kg).

The Merc, of course, is the mightiest of the lot. With the AMG A45 S as the contender here, the hot hatch produces as whopping 415 hp that is sent to all four wheels. It's also the heaviest, weighing 3,646 lbs (1,654 kg).

With the numbers laid out, you pretty much know who's the winner of this drag race. However, you also need to consider the price gap between the Focus ST against these German rivals.