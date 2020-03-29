With the coronavirus situation rapidly changing with each passing day, it was decided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency that the 2020 North American Internation Auto Show in Detroit will have to be put on hold as the TCF Center was chosen to become a field hospital for COVID-19 cases for at least six months. One of the United States' most important automotive events, the auto show aims to resume in June of 2021, instead of the original June 9 to 20 of this year. The memo was picked up by the Detroit Free Press as it was circulated to show sponsors on Saturday.

This is the first year that the auto show was scheduled to happen in June and offers outdoor events along the Riverfront and Hart Plaza, such as test drives, demos of new technology, and Motor Bella, a pre-show festival of English and Italian cars in downtown. "The health and welfare of the citizens of Detroit and Michigan is paramount. TCF Center is the ideal location for this important function at this critical and unprecedented time,” NAIAS Executive Director Rod Alberts said in the memo.

You can find the new schedule in June of 2021 below, and all tickets that have been purchased for this year's canceled show will be refunded at full price.

– Motor Bella: Friday, June 11 – Monday, June 14

– The Gallery: Monday, June 14

– Press Preview: Tuesday, June 15 – Wednesday, June 16

– AutoMobili-D Powered by PlanetM: Tuesday, June 15 – Thursday, June 17

– Industry Preview: Wednesday, June 16 – Thursday, June 17

– Charity Preview: Friday, June 18

– Public Show: Saturday, June 19 – Saturday, June 26

According to state officials, Detroit has the largest number of positive cases in the state of Michigan, reaching 1,377. There are also 4,650 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, together with 111 deaths.