By now, you should know that Chevrolet has started deliveries of the mid-engine 2020 Corvette. Lucky owners of the 'Vette C8 are starting to receive their newest toy and most likely you've already seen one on the streets – that's if the state you're in is not affected by the coronavirus lockdown.

If you're among those who are planning to purchase the new Corvette but are undecided with the trim level to choose, this video might be able to help you – especially if you're particular with a car's interior.

The Corvette C8 comes with three trim levels: 1LT, 2LT, and 3LT. The differences lie mainly in the features offered on each trim level, which defines that the cabin will look and feel like. That's pretty important, considering that we spend so much time inside the car rather than staring at our investment from a distance. So, here's a little guide.

The base 1LT trim isn't really basic. With the entry-level trim, you already get the GT1 seats wrapped in mulan leather, a customizable 12-inch gauge cluster, push-button ignition and keyless entry, and an 8-inch Chevy MyLink infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4G LTE Wi-Fi, and 10-speaker Bose sound system. The Corvette 1LT trim is available in three color options: black, gray, or red.

Going up the 2LT trim gives you more interior color options plus features like a rearview camera mirror, a colored head-up display, heated/cooled seats, heated steering wheel, advanced blind-spot monitor, and rear cross-traffic warning. The infotainment gets upgraded as well with a wireless charger and a 14-speaker Boss audio system.

Finally, the 3LT trim dials up the ante by adding a premium Nappa leather with suede microfiber accents – all in combination with the GT2 seats that have more bolsters. These seem not a lot but the range-topping trim adds luxury to the sports coupe.

If you're still undecided, watch the 2LT interior review on top of this page to check whether you need to take it down a notch to 1LT or go all out on the top-level 3LT.