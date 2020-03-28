In the world of performance luxury coupes and sedans, German car manufacturers typically dominate the segment. Cars like the Mercedes-AMG C63 and BMW’s M3 and M4 are synonymous with the segment. Which made things quite interesting when Lexus introduced the RC F to compete with these legendary German performance cars. If the RC F is the real deal, how does it stack up in a drag race?

The Lexus RC F Track Edition in this video is powered by a 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 that produces 477 horsepower and 395 lb-ft of torque. Now this naturally aspirated V8 has a lot more in common with the previous generation C63 and M3 which both used naturally-aspirated V8s. The current generation M3/M4 and C63 use turbocharging for increased power and improved efficiency. This is the perfect excuse to drag race the RC F Track Edition against both generations of its German rivals.

The BMW M3/M4 featured in today’s drag race represents the latest F80 generation and the previous E92. The old E92 M3 is powered by a high revving 4.0-liter S65 V8 that produces 414 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque with an 8,300rpm redline. This screaming V8 was replaced by the F80 M3/M4’s S55 twin-turbo Inline-6 that produces 425 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque. Although the S55 doesn’t seem as exciting as the S65, the massive increase in torque and usable power pays dividends in a drag race like this.

The real star of this video is the W204 generation C63 AMG which performed admirably against its replacement W205 C63 AMG S. The W204 C63 AMG uses one of the best V8s ever built, the legendary 6.2-liter M156 which found its way into many AMG Models including the SLS supercar. The W204 makes do with 451 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque. The W205 C63 AMG S uses the new M177 twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 that produces a nuclear 503 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque.





