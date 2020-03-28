To say that the 2021 Hyundai i20 is a good-looking small hatchback would be an understatement. Its launch may have been pre-empted because of leaked official images, but its debut still caught our attention because of the huge improvements on this once egg-shaped mini car.

Sensuous Sportiness, as Hyundai would like to call it, but the new design language fits the new i20 really well. The wedge-shaped hatchback with chiseled panels and purposeful lines complete the details, as well as the array of LEDs found on both front and rear fascia.

Gallery: 2021 Hyundai i20

13 Photos

The new Hyundai i20 was scheduled to be revealed in the metal at the Geneva Motor Show, but since it has been canceled, the automaker opted to reveal the i20 in a walkaround video (embedded on top of this page), which you can find on its European Youtube channel where it will be available.

Apart from the design, the 2021 i20 will also get Hyundai’s SmartSense safety package. The package includes navigation-based intelligent cruise control, lane-keep assist and lane-departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, and cross-traffic alert. It will also get the upgraded forward-collision warning system from the Korean automaker, which detects pedestrians.

As for the engine options, the new Hyundai i20 gets a standard 1.2-liter four-cylinder producing 83 horsepower (62 kilowatts) mated to a five-speed manual. There's also a turbocharged option, a 1.0-liter GDi turbo three-cylinder that produces 99 hp (74 kW), while a mild 48-volt mild-hybrid powertrain that makes 118 hp (88 kW) completes the list.

Pricing details are still null at this point but expect the numbers to be revealed as it gets delivered to European showrooms towards the second half of this year.