If you've been following us for quite some time, you should know how much we, at Motor1.com, love wagons. That's amid the popularity of SUVs and crossovers because frankly, we love to drive. The satisfaction we get behind the wheel of a low-riding car is unmatched, while having a cargo-hauling trunk to match that just completes the package.

With that said, when spy shots of a Arteon wagon – or shooting brake, as Volkswagen would like to call the four-door vehicle – surfaced last month, we found ourselves getting giddy and excited about the news. At last, the Arteon becomes an exciting vehicle, one that we would consider on our shopping list.

Gallery: Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake Spy Shots

9 Photos

A high-powered Arteon R is also underway, which was allegedly reported to be powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter Volkswagen VR6 engine that produces 404 horsepower (301 kilowatts). For car enthusiasts like us, that's a lovely combo, but apparently, wagon-lovers in the States and high-powered Arteon hopefuls would be disappointed.

Car and Driver reports that the VW Arteon wagon and Arteon R aren't coming to the U.S. Europe and China will get the coveted wagon or four-door shooting brake but it won't reach U.S. showrooms. Yes, we know that's a bummer.

Another bit of disappointment lies with the Arteon R's engine choice. According to Car and Driver, the Arteon R will be powered by turbo 2.0L four-banger that produces 330 hp (246 kW) instead of the force-inducted VR6 as previously reported. Apparently, the idea of a turbocharged VR6 is now dead.

So, if you are disappointed right now, know that we are with you. Guess we have to accept that not all good things come to everyone, even for those who wait.