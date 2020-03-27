With COVID-19 cases drastically increasing in the United States, today President Donald Trump invoked the Defense Production Act and signed an order for General Motors to produce ventilators in the fight against Coronavirus. The order is something of a surprise, as several news outlets report the President indicated less than 24 hours prior that he was not looking to invoke the act. The order also comes several days after GM already announced plans to manufacture ventilators, working with medical supplier Ventec to build 200,000 ventilators.

The details of Trump’s order aren’t clear at this point. GM and Ventec are utilizing the automaker’s electronics assembly facility in Kokomo, Indiana to produce the ventilators. It’s possible the order could require GM to mobilize other locations to speed production. Curiously, Trump tweeted earlier today that GM must reopen the Lordstown, Ohio plant “or some other plant” to produce ventilators. GM sold the factory to upstart EV company Lordstown Motors last November.

GM released a statement today regarding its plan, indicating the company is already working around-the-clock on ventilators with Ventec. The automaker will also produce surgical masks at its Warren, Michigan facility. Mask production will begin next week and ramp-up to 50,000 masks per day within two weeks. GM’s statement doesn’t mention how many ventilators will be produced or when production will begin, but shipments could begin some time next month.

“We are proud to stand with other American companies and our skilled employees to meet the needs of this global pandemic,” said Mary Barra, GM chairman and CEO. “This partnership has rallied the GM enterprise and our global supply base to support Ventec, and the teams are working together with incredible passion and commitment. I am proud of this partnership as we work together to address urgent and life-saving needs. GM is in the position to help build more ventilators because of the remarkable performance of GM and Ventec’s global supply base. Our joint teams have moved mountains to find real solutions to save lives and fight the pandemic.”

There’s been some speculation that Trump’s executive action could be related to GM's proposed cost for the ventilators. A report from The New York Times says an announcement from the White House on ventilator production for the government had been coming, but it was pulled back at the last minute to further evaluate an alleged price tag of over $1 billion.

In a press conference late this afternoon discussing the situation, President Trump said the negotiations “got to be a debate over cost” and expressed displeasure for GM building plants outside the United States. He also made a specific mention of his displeasure over the Lordstown plant and again suggested it could be a good place to build ventilators, despite GM no longer owning the facility.

“This afternoon I invoked the DPA to compel GM to accept, perform, and prioritize federal contracts for ventilators,” said Trump at the press conference. “We thought we had a deal with … GM and I guess they thought otherwise. They didn’t agree, and now they do.”

Trump’s order today was strictly aimed at General Motors. It’s unknown if Ford or Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will be included at a later date. Both Detroit automakers have already announced plans to manufacture surgical masks and supplies for hospitals and first responders.

