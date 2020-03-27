The Buick GL8 Avenir concept, the luxury minivan the automaker previewed last year, is now real. Earlier this month, Buick announced it’d turn the concept into a new model. At the time, details about the model were scarce, but now we have more information about the new GL8 Avenir, along with several new photos, too, giving us a look at the new minivan. It’ll only be available in China.

Much of the Buick GL8 Avenir looks like the concept; however, there are minor differences. The side-view mirrors on the production model are larger than the mirrors on the concept. The lower front fascia is also different, with the production version sporting a completely different design. The Matrix LED headlights and diamond-cut sculpted grille appear unchanged, though. We don’t know if there are significant changes to the rear, as Buick didn’t provide a wide shot, but the taillights appear identical between the two.

Like the concept, the GL8 Avenir is available with a four-seat layout. It can also accommodate six-and seven-seat configurations. The full-length center console appears missing in the production version. Still, much of the interior looks identical to the concept’s, including the large infotainment screen attached to the digital instrument cluster.

Gallery: Buick GL8 Avenir

16 Photos

Technology is a significant focus for the GL8, including the 12.3-inch integrated display. Other tech features include Buick’s eConnect 3.0 connectivity technology, a large-size head-up display, and more. The GL8 Avenir is also equipped with the latest safety technologies like lane centering control, traffic jam assist, a hands-off steering wheel detection feature, and more – up to “20 intelligent driving features” are available.

Surprisingly, the GL8 Avenir won’t be the lone luxury MPV in the People’s Republic. Mercedes sells the V-Class while Lexus introduced the LM, which is available with a luxurious four-seat option or the more practical seven-seat layout.