There are already lots of videos showing what the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 can do on the drag strip, but this clip is our first view of how the car does around a race track, specifically the Circuit of the Americas. Hennessey took its C8 there and put John Heinricy behind the wheel. He has earned an impressive 15 titles in the Sports Car Club of America, including several of those behind the wheel of a 'Vette.

Heinricy's best lap during this session is 2:33.60, and it seems like a drama-free experience. He's not kicking the tail out or doing any big drifts. The looks like an effort to put down a clean, quick lap for Hennessey to get a baseline of what the new Corvette can do.

Unfortunately, the Circuit of the Americas is not a very common course for benchmarking stock vehicles. One of the better comparisons available is racing driver Conor Daly taking a 2016 Cadillac ATS-V around the course. He does it in 2:35:35.

While not obvious from the view outside of the car, the shots out of the windshield show that a light mist is coming down. With things slightly slick, we'd expect an even quicker run on a bone-dry track.

Hennessey is working on a twin-turbo kit for the C8's 6.2-liter V8. Early testing shows the setup making 643 horsepower (480 kilowatts) and 570 pound-feet (773 Newton-meters) of torque at the wheels. The goal is to create a 1,200-hp (895-kW) version of this setup that would include a strengthened transmission to handle the extra power.