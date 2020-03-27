Who does Volkswagen think it's fooling by dressing one I.D. 4 as an Opel while driving the EV in a convoy with VW-badged models? This isn't the first time that the engineers are using this weird concealment tactic, either. The new video (above) offers a chance to glimpse the latest state in the vehicle's testing.

The I.D. 4 will be the production version of the I.D. Crozz concept from 2017 and will be the first of the brand's new family of EVs coming to the United States. It will ride on the company's MEB platform for the upcoming slate of electric vehicles. Buyers will be able to select a single-motor, rear-drive setup or dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup. Although, only the latter will be available at launch. The maximum range will be as high as 310 miles (500 kilometers) in the WLTP test, which will be around 277 miles in the EPA evaluation. However, there will likely be several battery capacities to choose from for folks looking for a lower distance. Later, there will reportedly be a performance-oriented GTX version.

The I.D. 4 should launch this year, but the exact timing is a mystery. VW previously intended to show the production version at the New York Auto Show in April, but the organizers delayed that event several months. Info has hinted at a possible unveiling at the Detroit Auto Show in June – assuming the event happens as scheduled.

Initial units of the I.D. 4 will come from VW factories in Europe and China. Around 2022, the company's plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, will also begin building it, in addition to a coupe-like version that will likely wear the I.D. 5 moniker.