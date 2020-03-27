Hide press release Show press release

Woodcliff Lake, NJ, March 26, 2020. MINI USA announced today the availability and U.S. pricing for the new 2021 MINI Sidewalk Edition. The latest MINI convertible offering, which is expected to reach dealerships in the U.S. next month, comes to the U.S. as a Cooper S variant, and has a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $38,400 plus an additional $850 Destination & Handling fee. A 7-Speed Sport Dual-Clutch Transmission is also available and will add $1,500 to the MSRP of the vehicle.



The return of the MINI Sidewalk Edition pays homage to one of the most popular special editions previously offered by MINI. Like its predecessor, which launched in 2007, the MINI Sidewalk Edition comes well equipped and includes custom “Sidewalk” insignias and aesthetically compelling contrasts and colors that speak to MINI enthusiasts who want to stand out and express themselves.



Color & Style Accents

With unique color combinations, an expressive exterior, and stylish ambience in the interior, the Sidewalk Edition makes for a fun ride for everyone. On the outside, the Sidewalk Edition is available in “Deep Laguna Metallic” or “MINI Yours Enigmatic Black Metallic” exterior paints complemented by the anthracite Sidewalk soft top roof.



The Sidewalk insignia also lends distinctive accents to the side scuttles and brushed aluminum door sills. The Sidewalk edition also comes with custom 17-inch Scissor Spoke 2-Tone wheels. Inside the Sidewalk Edition, the MINI Yours Leather Lounge Sidewalk Anthracite is accompanied by a custom Sidewalk Sport Leather Steering Wheel and Sidewalk Edition Floor Mats, while the interior surfaces feature a special custom Sidewalk illumination.



“The MINI Sidewalk Edition is the perfect balance between style and performance for MINI customers who are looking for top down, sun drenched driving this summer.” said Patrick McKenna, Department Head, Product Planning, MINI USA. “The MINI Sidewalk Edition is also loaded with a full complement of premium standard features making it a true value for those who want something truly unique for the drive.”



Standard Equipment

The MINI Sidewalk Edition comes with a number of interior and exterior features as standard, including LED Fog Lights and Headlights, MINI Head-Up Display, Comfort Access Keyless Entry and power-folding exterior mirrors with auto-dimming on both the interior and exterior mirrors. The MINI Sidewalk Edition also comes standard with comfort and entertainment features perfect for open top driving, including SiriusXM Satellite Radio with one year All-Access, harman/kardon Premium Sound System, an 8.8” Touchscreen Navigation Package, Heated Front Seats, Storage Package and Automatic Climate Control.



The new MINI Sidewalk Edition is a Cooper S variant with a MINI TwinPower Turbo 4-cyliner engine delivering 189 hp and 207 lb-ft of torque enabling it to go from 0 – 60 mph in 6.7 seconds. It will go on sale in April at MINI dealers across the U.S.



About MINI in the US

MINI is an independent brand of the BMW Group. In the United States, MINI USA operates as a business unit of BMW of North America, LLC, located in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey and includes the marketing and sales organizations for the MINI brand. The MINI USA sales organization is represented in the U.S. through a network of 121 MINI passenger car dealers in 39 states. MINI USA began selling vehicles in the U.S. in 2002 with the introduction of the MINI Cooper and MINI Cooper S Hardtops. Since then, the MINI Brand in the U.S. has grown to encompass a model range of five unique vehicles.