Old school buses have long been a favorite platform for creating imaginative, custom motorhomes. The 2001 Freightliner Thomas featured in this video from Tiny Home Tours once carried kids on a daily basis. Now, the 38-foot bus carries just one person – a former New York City resident named Danny who designed the interior over the course of two years and, with the help of a small crew, performed this impressive home-on-the-road conversion in just a couple of months.

As the video shows, the interior of this motorhome isn’t hurting for space. A large living space at the front of the bus holds a big table and a long sofa that converts into a full-size bed. Moving further back we find a properly massive kitchen that offers more counter space than many standard homes. A propane-powered oven is part of the package, along with a large sink and a slide-out refrigerator. In between the living area and kitchen is a large storage section that effectively separates the rooms. Repurposed pallet wood is used on the walls, and heat is provided by a wood stove.

The rear of the bus houses a large, cedar-lined bathroom with a stand-up shower and compost toilet. Next door is the bedroom which contains another full-size bed, and a makeshift ladder on the wall also provides interior access to the rooftop deck. Bookshelves surround the bedroom and are found throughout the bus, with everything left open to create a warm, expansive feeling while also being quite cozy.

The very back of the bus is devoted to garage duty, and it’s also home to the four lithium-ion batteries that give the motorhome its electrical power. Four solar panels on the roof produce a total of 1,285 watts, and a gas generator in the garage is available when extra power is required.

 

From the driver’s seat, the Freightliner is pretty much stock. A rear camera offers improved visibility at the back, and there are plugs for charging mobile devices. A fold-down curtain covers the windshield for privacy when parked, and the entrance to the camper is still through the folding door at the front. A standard-issue 5.9-liter Cummins diesel holds residence under the hood.

The total investment for this conversion isn’t mentioned, but it’s not hard to find old school buses like this for under $10,000. However, we’d say the creativity shown in designing this open, warm interior packed with amenities is, in a word, priceless.

Source: Tiny Home Tours via YouTube