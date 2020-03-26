New spy shots show a heavily camouflaged Hyundai Kona lapping the Nürburgring. Performance-oriented parts on the vehicle suggest this could be the upcoming N version or at the very least the moderately sporty N-Line variant.

Hyundai's engineers cover the Kona's body in a camouflage wrap, black cladding, and panels to distort the shape of the exterior. The company can't hide everything, though. For example, the mesh on the grille and for the lower fascia appears to have larger openings than on the existing crossover. Red brake calipers are visible behind the five-spoke wheels. The suspension's ride height seems a little lower, too. At the back, there are two massive exhaust outlets that are almost comically large for the little crossover. The concealment on the roof hints that there's a larger spoiler.

Gallery: Hyundai Kona N Spy Shots

14 Photos

Mechanically, the Kona N would reportedly have a lot in common with the i30 N. This would give the performance crossover a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 247 horsepower (184 kilowatts) or 271 hp (202 kW), depending on how a buyer specifies the vehicle. Hyundai could opt for an all-wheel-drive layout or keep its engine turning only the front wheels. Six-speed manual and dual-clutch gearbox options are possible.

The current speculation suggests Hyundai would debut the Kona N this summer. There's good news for Americans, too, because Hyundai allegedly intends to offer the model in the United States eventually. With the brand currently missing a performance crossover, especially in this size, it could be a good addition to the lineup.